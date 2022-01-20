ICC Men's Test rankings: India slip to third; Australia top the charts after Ashes win

After winning the Ashes 4-0, Australia have now become the number one ranked Test team in the world.

Meanwhile, after suffering a 1-2 series loss against South Africa, India have dropped to the third spot while New Zealand have held onto their second position.

New Zealand had played out a 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh.

Australia have 119 points at the top and the Pat Cummins-led side is three points ahead of third-placed India.

After the series win against India, South Africa jumped to the fifth spot in the ICC Test Rankings. England are in the fourth position with 101 points.

Pakistan have gone down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland have retained their positions.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:09 PM IST