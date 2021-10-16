ICC Men's T20 World Cup winners so far (2007-2016)

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is an international tournament organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first edition was played in South Africa in 2007. The ICC T20 World Cup takes place once every two years. However, due to some planning changes made by the ICC and the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a single T20 World Cup event in the last four years.

The seventh ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament was scheduled to be held in India for the first time from October to November 2021. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Australia, but owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed until 2021.

Of late, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in the UAE and Oman due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. BCCI will remain the host of the event.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

At the present, ICC T20 World Cup consists of 16 teams, comprising the top 10 teams from the rankings at the given deadline and 6 other teams chosen through the T20 World Cup Qualifier. All matches are played as Twenty20 Internationals. Singapore emerged as the top team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers recently held in Singapore this year.

So far 6 ICC T20 World cup tournaments have been played till date and the West Indies Cricket team is the only team to have won the tournament twice (2012, 2016). Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa are the other top levels teams but, they have never won the T20 World Cup yet. 2014 T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka are the only ones to have lost multiple T20 World Cup Finals. They lost it in 2009 and 2012.

Here is the list of all T20 cricket World Cup Winners teams from the year 2007 to date.

T20 World Cup Winner (2007) - India

The Indian cricket team was the first to win the T20 World Cup. Playing under the captaincy of a new and young skipper, MS Dhoni, India defeated Pakistan in the final to win the tournament. Dhoni believed in giving chance to all of his players and that day will never be forgotten when the underrated Joginder Sharma bowled the final over in South Africa. Pakistan needed 13 runs off 6 deliveries while chasing 158 for victory as the match reached a nail-biting finale. They only lost one game in the tournament - against New Zealand in Super 8s.

T20 World Cup Winner (2009) - Pakistan

After finishing as runners-up in the first T20 World Cup, Pakistan won the trophy two years later in 2009. They lost a close match against their all-time rival India which cost them the cup. However, the team with one of the best bowling units won their first title defeating Sri Lanka in the final in England to lift the T20 trophy.

T20 World Cup Winner (2010) - England

England became the first non-Asian team to win the T20 World Cup in 2010. The English side had lost to the West Indies in their first game, but they won all the following games to win the trophy. The T20 World Cup in 2010 ended England's long wait for an ICC title under captain Paul Collingwood when they beat Australia in the final at Bridgetown in Barbados.

T20 World Cup Winner (2012) - West Indies

West Indies became the T20 dominators and quickly began scoring runs. Their players hold some of the best world records for T20 games. They adapted the format and shaped themselves to be the best in it. The Caribbean nation was up against Sri Lanka in 2012 final in Colombo. West Indies won the match by 36 runs its first World Twenty20 victory. This was West Indies's first major trophy since the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy.

T20 World Cup Winner (2014) - Sri Lanka

After losing to West Indies in the previous T20 World Cup Final, the island nation has their chance once again and this time they were not gonna lose it. With some of the greatest cricketers such as Kumar Sangakkara, Mahila Jayawardene, Sri Lanka defeated India to become the new T20 World Cup winners in 2014. They only lost one match against England in the group stage.

T20 World Cup Winner (2016) - West Indies

West Indies became the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice. After winning the title in 2012, Darren Sammy became the first-ever captain to win the T20 World Cup twice. West Indies won their 2nd title beating England in a thrilling final. Carlos Brathwaite hit as many as 4 sixes on in the last over to lift the trophy in Kolkata.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:39 PM IST