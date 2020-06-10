ICC confirms gives nod to saliva ban but okay to use sweat

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council has confirmed interim changes in its playing regulations, which allow the use of sweat but bans the use of saliva to shine the ball.
If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.
A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.
Sachin Tendulkar is not much amused at the diktat and has asked what players are supposed to do in cooler confines of England and New Zealand, where working up a sweat won't be that easy. "What happens in these conditions? How do you shine the ball, when there is no sweat?" the legend said in a chat with former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee for social media platform '100 MB.'
Saliva is primarily used on a new ball while sweat is used on the old ball when reverse swing comes into play. Tendulkar, who during his playing days, was one of the designated ball shiners in the team, also wondered as to how sweat is not unhygienic compared to saliva.
ICC has also allowed teams to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-forlike replacement.
However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is. The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will also be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel.
