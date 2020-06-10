ICC confirms gives nod to saliva ban but okay to use sweat

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council has confirmed interim changes in its playing regulations, which allow the use of sweat but bans the use of saliva to shine the ball.

If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.