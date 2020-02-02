ICC are you listening? This is what Jimmy Neesham has to say about 'Mankading' law

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has put forward his thoughts on the 'Mankading' law. Answering a fans question on Twitter, Neesham said, "I think the batsman should only be required to be in his crease until he could reasonably have expected the ball to be released."
"Also if a bowler attempts a mankad and it’s not out, it’s a no ball and a free hit," he added.
On Saturday, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a cheeky reply for England pacer James Anderson when the latter had earlier asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to remove the 'Mankading' law.
Andersons's remarks came as Afghanistan's spinner resorted to 'Mankading' to dismiss a Pakistan batsman in the quarter-final of the U-19 World Cup.
"Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC," Anderson tweeted.
However, Ashwin, the man himself who re-ignited 'Mankading' in recent times, had a reply in store for Anderson. "Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now," the 33-year-old spinner replied.
After Neesham's statement, a short Q&A session followed in which the pacer cleared many questions which were put forward by his fans.
Known for hilarious activities on his Twitter account, Neesham often finds himself in the thick of things. Earlier, Neesham’s emotions were evident during India’s super-over win against New Zealand.
As soon as it was confirmed that a super over will take place, Jimmy Neesham tweeted a GIF of popular Hollywood actor Jim Carrey frustratingly spitting out water and exclaims, “Oh, come on”. He later deleted his post.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)