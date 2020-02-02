ICC are you listening? This is what Jimmy Neesham has to say about 'Mankading' law

On Saturday, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a cheeky reply for England pacer James Anderson when the latter had earlier asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to remove the 'Mankading' law.

Andersons's remarks came as Afghanistan's spinner resorted to 'Mankading' to dismiss a Pakistan batsman in the quarter-final of the U-19 World Cup.

"Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC," Anderson tweeted.

However, Ashwin, the man himself who re-ignited 'Mankading' in recent times, had a reply in store for Anderson. "Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now," the 33-year-old spinner replied.