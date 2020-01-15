ICC 2019 Awards: Virat Kohli named skipper for ICC's '2019 ODI, Test Teams of the Year'

Dubai: Virat Kohli on Wednesday was named as the skipper of ICC's ODI and Test Teams of the Year.

Under Kohli, India managed to win Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and Bangladesh in 2019 and as a result, the side moved to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

While, in the ODI format, India managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"5 x Australians, 3 x New Zealanders, 2 x Indians, 1 x Englishman. The XI making up the Test Team of the Year #ICCAwards," ICC tweeted.