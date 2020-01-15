ICC 2019 Awards: Full list of winners

International Council of Cricket (ICC) on Wednesday announced the winners of the ICC 2019 Awards. The names were released on Twitter.
Ben Stokes was awarded the Best Cricketer of the Year trophy while Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins won the ODI PLayer of the Year and Test Player of the year, respectively.
Here's the entire of list of winners.
1. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year: Ben Stokes (England)
2. ODI Cricketer of the Year: Rohit Sharma (India)
3. Test Cricketer of the Year: Pat Cummins (Australia)
4. Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
5. Associate Cricketer of the Year: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)
6. T20I Performance of the Year: Deepak Chahar (India) for his /7 against Bangladesh
7. Spirit of Cricket Award: Virat Kohli (India) for stopping the fans from booing Australian cricketer Steve Smith at the Oval
8. David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth
9. ICC also announced their Test Team of the Year
Their team consists of Mayank Agarwal (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Virat Kohli (India) (Capt.), Steve Smith (Australia), Ben Stokes (England), BJ Watling (New Zealand) (WK), Pat Cummins (Australia), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Neil Wagner (New Zealand), Nathan Lyon (Australia)
Speaking to ICC, Rohit Sharma said, "I would like to thank the ICC for giving me this award and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent the country. It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020."
Deepak Chahar was happy to receive the award. He said to ICC, "I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart."
