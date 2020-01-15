ICC 2019 Awards: Ben Stokes named 'ICC's Cricketer of the Year'

Stokes had played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley in 2019.

After the conclusion of Ashes, he was also awarded England's Man of the Series award.

The all-rounder also had a successful World Cup campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup.

The 50-over and super over action had ended in a tie, but England was adjudged as the winner as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

Recently, in the second Test against South Africa in the ongoing four-match series, he became the first English fielder to take five catches in a single innings of a Test.

Pat Cummins was announced as the Test Player of the Year while Rohit Sharma was named as the ODI Player of the Year.