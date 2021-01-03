Ian Chappell showers praise on 'brave and smart captain' Ajinkya Rahane, says he is 'born to lead'

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has heaped praises on India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who led an impressive comeback to help India win the 2nd Test against the hosts Australia.

Rahane is brave, smart, and born to lead cricket teams, Chappell has said.

India secured an eight-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test. With no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Ishant Sharma, no Mohammad Shami, and the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval, it was a brilliant turnaround by India to level the series.

"It was no surprise that Ajinkya Rahane captained India flawlessly at the MCG; anyone who saw him in charge in Dharamsala in 2017 would have recognised a man born to lead cricket teams. There were a lot of similarities between that 2017 match and the one at the MCG. Firstly it was between the same two highly competitive rivals, then there was the valuable first-innings lower-order contribution from Ravindra Jadeja, and finally Rahane aggressively accumulating the required runs in a nervy pursuit of a moderate victory total," Chappell wrote in his column on ESPN Cricinfo.