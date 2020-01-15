'I went berserk': Virat Kohli reminisces Indian cricket team selection in 2008

He has many a milestones in what has been a stellar career so far but India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his favourite career moment will always be the day he was picked for the national team back in 2008.

The 31-year-old dasher, who is currently the world No.1 in both the Test and ODI formats, was speaking at an 'Audi' launch event here.

"For me, the moment that will always be very dear to me or special is the day that I got selected in the Indian team. I was at home with my mother, watching news, I was getting no information from anywhere and as my name flashed I had no idea what to do," Kohli recalled in response to a query.

"I went berserk, there was no synchronisation. I didn't know whether to sit, stand, run or jump...I think that is one moment that I would multiply eight times any day and replay it," he said.