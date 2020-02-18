'I was not wrong': Sourav Ganguly makes cheeky comment on Tendulkar's Instagram post

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar go way back, from their partnership days to now taking cheeky digs at each other on social media. The duo's banter on the internet is quite worthwhile for the fans.
Ganguly once again took the opportunity to use his witty replies against Tendulkar on one of the Master Blaster's pictures on Instagram.
Tendulkar, who is in the German capital for the Laureus sporting awards, took to Instagram posting a picture at Brandenburg Gate - a monument in Berlin.
"Tendulkar.. I was not wrong," Ganguly commented.
His comment referred to Tendulkar's earlier post wherein the former cricketer was in Melbourne 'soaking up the sun'.
To Tendulkar's post, Ganguly replied: "Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people are lucky, keep enjoying your holidays)."
Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the 2011 World Cup win, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', was voted the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last twenty years.
The lap after the World Cup is still edged into everyone's hearts. Playing in his last mega 50-over tournament, it was the last chance for Tendulkar to lift the coveted trophy.
