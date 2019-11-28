I wanted to stay not out and get India through: Virat Kohli reflects on World Cup failure

India started that game wonderfully. Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill midway through the third over, and thereafter had New Zealand's batsmen playing very carefully. Whenever they tried to pick up the pace, they were pegged back with a timely wicket. But the weather wasn't on their side. With 3.5 overs left in New Zealand's innings, the rains picked up, and play was forced to be pushed to the reserve day.

India still started the reserve day well. They held New Zealand to a sub-par 239 in 50 overs, and things were looking good for their chances to make it through to the finals.

Who knows what would have happened if India had been able to play the previous day? It's an ultimately futile question, because they couldn't, and what happened instead was that New Zealand's quicks ran through India's vaunted top order. 1, 1, 1, read the scorecard after 4 overs. It was the first time that a team's top three batsmen had all been dismissed for 1.

Despite a valiant effort from Ravindra Jadeja, who had been the best player in the match by a country mile, India lost by 18 runs, and New Zealand went on to tie with England in the final, only to have the trophy snatched away from them in patently absurd fashion.

Now, having had half a year to think about the match, Virat Kohli opens up on the game, and on his performance.

“Do I get affected by failures. Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase [in the semi-final]. But then again, maybe that was my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” Kohli told India Today.

He continued, saying, “I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege. When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that.”

Here's hoping he won't leave the next World Cup with such bitter memories.