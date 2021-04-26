'I want to support my family during these tough times': R Ashwin exits IPL 2021; Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa also fly back home citing personal reason

Ashwin further wrote that he optimistic about taking the field again if things go well. "I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," he added in the tweet.

The rising coronavirus cases in India has gathered global attention. After numerous travel restrictions on people travelling from India imposed by many countries, several international player have decided to leave IPL midway.

After the departure of Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Andrew Tye, Royal Challengers Bangalore players Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson have also decided to travel back home.

‘Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,’ RCB said in the official statement.