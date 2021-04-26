'I want to support my family during these tough times': R Ashwin exits IPL 2021; Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa also fly back home citing personal reason

Delhi Capitals' ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to take a break from the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL as he wants to support his family which is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," he tweeted after his franchise defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in the first Super Over of the season on Sunday.
Ashwin further wrote that he optimistic about taking the field again if things go well. "I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," he added in the tweet.
The rising coronavirus cases in India has gathered global attention. After numerous travel restrictions on people travelling from India imposed by many countries, several international player have decided to leave IPL midway.
After the departure of Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Andrew Tye, Royal Challengers Bangalore players Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson have also decided to travel back home.
‘Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,’ RCB said in the official statement.
Moreover, Rajasthan Royals is running out of overseas players. Before Andrew Tye, all-rounder Liam Livingstone also pulled out of the ongoing edition of the IPL citing 'bubble fatigue'.
On Monday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that several Australian players are nervous about returning back home as the Australian government has reduced the number of incoming passengers allowed from India.
"Several sources close to the situation said on Sunday that multiple Australian players in India were seeking to leave the tournament early amid India's skyrocketing coronavirus cases and recent travel restrictions imposed on people returning to Australia from India," the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Earlier, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Marsh and Josh Philippe also decided not to participate in the 2021 edition of the IPL.
India reported whopping 3,52,991 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Union Health Ministry data indicates 2,812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours. With this, India's total active case load has now risen to a little more than 28 lakh.
