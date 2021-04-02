'I hope to get back home in a few days': Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised 6 days after testing positive

Mumbai: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. He has been in home isolation since he tested positive six days ago.

The little master took to twitter to inform his fans about the latest development.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Sachin wrote.