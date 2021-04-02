'I hope to get back home in a few days': Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised 6 days after testing positive

Mumbai: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. He has been in home isolation since he tested positive six days ago.
The little master took to twitter to inform his fans about the latest development.
"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Sachin wrote.
After leading India to the Road Safety World Series title, Sachin tested positive for COVID 19 on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.
Sachin also congratulated all countrymen on the 10 years of World Cup triumph. "Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he wrote.
Along with Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. All these players were involved in the Road Safety World Series. The tournament was played in Raipur in full attendance.
