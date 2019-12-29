"I have given a thorough & complete response to all the criticism": Shoaib Akhtar speaks post-Kaneria revelations

In a chat show, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Danish Kaneria, former leg spinner, was mistreated by his team-mates because he was a Hindu.
Akhtar said that Kaneria did not get any credit for his exception performances and that was "totally uncalled" for. “No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen,” Akhtar said.
The revelation sparked a nationwide reaction with Kaneria himself confirming the same. Many took to Twitter criticising Pakistan Cricket Board.
But, in a recent video, Shoaib Akhtar has clarified his statement regarding Danish Kaneria, saying his allegation that many did not want the former leg-spinner to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith were taken completely out of context and there was never a culture in the team to discriminate anybody on the basis of race.
"I watched the mess that was made of my statement, which was taken completely out of context," Akhtar said in a tweet with a video on his YouTube channel where he went on to say that 1-2 players in the team did pass racist comments on Kaneria, but it was never encouraged by the team members and was nipped in the bud.
"There is unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players. This is not our team's code of conduct. This is just 1-2 players' and there are these kinds of players all over the world who pass racist comments," he said.
"We, as a society, should realise that this should be nipped from the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria's faith). Because this is not our culture."
"We as a nation did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years," said Akhtar.
Kaneria is among few Hindu cricket players to play for Pakistan's International cricket. He has played 61 Test matches for the country but was later banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his alleged role in spot fixing.
Commenting on the same, Akhtar added that he was banned by the ECB and never Pakistan based on his religion. "Danish Kaneria was never left out (of the team) by Pakistan. He was dropped because of the ECB. He had a match-fixing issue and the ECB penalised him for that. Pakistan did no wrong with him."
