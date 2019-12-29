"I have given a thorough & complete response to all the criticism": Shoaib Akhtar speaks post-Kaneria revelations

"There is unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players. This is not our team's code of conduct. This is just 1-2 players' and there are these kinds of players all over the world who pass racist comments," he said.

"We, as a society, should realise that this should be nipped from the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria's faith). Because this is not our culture."

"We as a nation did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years," said Akhtar.

Kaneria is among few Hindu cricket players to play for Pakistan's International cricket. He has played 61 Test matches for the country but was later banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his alleged role in spot fixing.

Commenting on the same, Akhtar added that he was banned by the ECB and never Pakistan based on his religion. "Danish Kaneria was never left out (of the team) by Pakistan. He was dropped because of the ECB. He had a match-fixing issue and the ECB penalised him for that. Pakistan did no wrong with him."