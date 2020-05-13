'I doubt it': Wasim Akram on whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's records

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has his doubts on whether India skipper Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's records or not.

"I'm a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can't compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin's record? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He's getting there but there's still time," Akram told former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

"He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether.

"He's (Kohli) very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman -- positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well.

"Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli, he will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out."