'I don't have an answer to it': Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2020 happening amid coronavirus outbreak

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said he "doesn't have an answer" on the fate of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI suspended the IPL, originally scheduled from March 29, to April 15 after government suspended all visas, barring few categories like diplomatic and employment, making it impossible for foreign players to participate.

Amid the ongoing complete lockdown, it is becoming increasingly difficult for all the stakeholders to work out an alternate plan. COVID-19 has so far claimed 11 lives in India along with 500-plus positive cases.

"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

The former India captain also ruled out any possibility of something being planned three or four months down the line considering the prevailing situation worldwide.

"You can't plan anything. The FTP is scheduled. It's there and you can't change the FTP. All around the world, cricket and more so sports has stopped," he said.

He also expressed his doubts on whether the current situation can be covered by insurance to make up for the losses that all stakeholders will suffer.