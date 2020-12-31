'I am well and safe': Former India skipper Azharuddin provides update after escaping car accident in Rajasthan

Azharuddin was travelling with his family to Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district, about 180 km from Jaipur.

According to police, Azharuddin’s car, which was travelling at high speed suddenly lost control and rammed into a roadside eatery on the highway near Soorwal town. Azharuddin and his family escaped unhurt but an employee at the Dhaba sustained slight injuries and was admitted to the government hospital.

"Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Soorwal police station incharge Chandrabhan Singh said.

Police said the former cricketer and his family were shifted to another car and continued towards Ranthambore where they will celebrate the New Year at the Aman-i-Khas hotel.

"Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital," Singh added.