'I am all packed to join the team': AB de Villiers all set to join RCB for IPL 2021

South Africa legend, also known as Mr. 360, AB de Villiers on Monday claimed that he is ‘all set’ to join Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
“I am all packed to join the @royalchallengersbangalore team for the IPL,” de Villiers wrote on social media.
The modern day legend scored 454 runs in 15 games last season at a glorious strike-rate of 158.74 with five fifties which played a major role in leading the RCB into the Playoffs last season.
Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli shared a glimpse from his workout. The run machine tweeted “No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL."
The Royal Challengers are set to face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 opener on April 9 in Chennai. Last week, Mike Hesson, the RCB Director of Cricket claimed that AB de Villiers will once again be a wicketkeeping option for RCB this season.
