Hyderabad Cricket Association is corrupt, alleges Ambati Rayudu

Hyderabad: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and requested Telangana's Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the HCA president Mohd Azharuddin said the former "is a frustrated cricketer".

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca.

Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

When his comments were sought on Rayudu's allegations, Azharuddin, who has recently been elected president of HCA, replied: "He is a frustrated cricketer".

This was Rayudu's next tweet after the controversial 3D post following his omission from the squad for the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year.