How Virender Sehwag helped David Warner become a better Test player

David Warner recalls a moment from his IPL days at Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) when he used to open with the then captain Virender Sehwag who gave him some words of advice that helped him grow as a better Test player.

Warner while speaking to the press after his glittering unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in the ongoing Day-night Test, the southpaw said he did not foresee a future for him as a Test batsman during the early stages of his career.

Warner tells media that Sehwag had told him that he would become a better Test batsman than a T20 batsman.

"When I met Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty 20 player. I said 'you're out of your mind, I've not played many first-class games'," Warner said.

"He always said 'they will have slips and gully, covers open, mid-wicket stay there. mid-off and mid-on will be up, you can get off to a flier and sit there all day and you'll be picking them all off", added the former Australian vice-captain.

"That's always stuck in my mind, it sounded very easy when we were discussing then," concluded Warner.

Warner was an explosive T20 batsman before he donned the white jersey for Australia in the oldest format. He made his T20I debut in 2009 and after two years later he became the 426th Test cap holder for Australia. He made his Test debut against New Zealand

However, Warner has turned into one of the most lethal Test openers for Australia.The Australian batsman has amassed 6947 Test runs from 81 matches with the help of 30 fifties and 23 hundreds. He has regained his form after a disappointing Ashes series this year in England.