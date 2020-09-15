How to watch IPL 2020 in Australia, Europe, South America, Malaysia and Sri Lanka

YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 for a total of 60 matches. The streaming platform will telecast the matches LIVE across more than 10 territories. Amidst the lockdown, a large number of sports fans will virtually enjoy the experience of Dream11 IPL 2020 sitting at home.
With a greater fan following and immense viewership, the Dream11 IPL 2020 rights will help YuppTV gain immense traction amongst its target audience on a global scale.The OTT platform will be airing the Dream11 IPL 2020 from Sep 19 to Nov 10, 2020.
Unlike other cricketing tournaments, IPL T20 matches have very short game periods, of just about 3 hours, making them much more exciting. Promotions are also carried out on a large scale. Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is going to air the virtual live streaming of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Australia, Continental Europe, Malaysia, South East Asia (except Singapore), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Central & South America.
Commenting on the association, Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, “Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved cricketing tournament in the country. Amidst the lockdown, it will lead to a new sensation, optimism, and craze in the viewers. The live experience of the IPL, dedicated technology viewing experience and instant virtual experience will enhance this year’s tournament for fans, albeit from the safety of their homes instead of crowded stadiums. The rights will also help YuppTV witness skyrocketing viewership.
"YuppTV one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies, and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages will now with the rights of Dream11 IPL 2020 will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.
About YuppTV
YuppTV is one of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. YuppTV, recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. Emerald Media is led by industry veterans Rajesh Kamat and Paul Aiello, supported by an experienced team of investment and operating executives. The platform primarily focuses on providing growth capital to media, entertainment and digital media companies. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
YuppTV has 25000 hours of entertainment content catalogued in its library, while nearly 2500 hours of new on-demand content is added to the YuppTV platform every day. YuppTV offers Live TV and Catch-Up TV technology. It also offers YuppFlix, a movie on demand streaming service for Expat Market and recently launched YuppTV Originals to bring forth unconventional storytelling in collaboration with the top talent from the movie industry.
Originals will be available in episodic format for the digital audience, exclusively on YuppTV’s platform. YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian Smart TV app and it also boasts of 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.
