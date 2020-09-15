How to watch IPL 2020 in Australia, Europe, South America, Malaysia and Sri Lanka

YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 for a total of 60 matches. The streaming platform will telecast the matches LIVE across more than 10 territories. Amidst the lockdown, a large number of sports fans will virtually enjoy the experience of Dream11 IPL 2020 sitting at home.

With a greater fan following and immense viewership, the Dream11 IPL 2020 rights will help YuppTV gain immense traction amongst its target audience on a global scale.The OTT platform will be airing the Dream11 IPL 2020 from Sep 19 to Nov 10, 2020.

Unlike other cricketing tournaments, IPL T20 matches have very short game periods, of just about 3 hours, making them much more exciting. Promotions are also carried out on a large scale. Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is going to air the virtual live streaming of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Australia, Continental Europe, Malaysia, South East Asia (except Singapore), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Central & South America.