How the Men, Women and Colts in Blue under-performed in ICC tournaments since 2014

India's run in ICC tournaments has been highly unfavourable for the past few years. Team India was shown the door during the semi-final and finals every year in the tournaments.
Men in Blue, Eves in Blue and Boys in Blue, all have a record of being knocked out at the final stages of the tournament.
India's record before losing the semis or finals was always applaudable but that performance did not see the Blue Army lifting the trophies.
Here is a list of every ICC trophy India failed to win since 2014.
2014:
World T20: India lost against Sri Lanka in the finals of the tournament. The team's W/L record was 5-0 before crashing out to the Islanders.
2015:
World Cup: Having won the 2011 World Cup, India put up an excellent performance winning seven matches and losing zero before crashing against South Africa in the semi-finals our the tournament.
2016:
World T20: With just one loss to their record in the tournament, India did not win the semi-final encounter against West Indies.
U-19 World Cup: The Boys in Blue were on a perfect run with five wins and zero losses before losing against West Indies in the finals.
2017:
Champions Trophy: One of the worst defeat faced by India against their rivals Pakistan in the finals of the tournament.
Women's World Cup: The Eves in Blue lost the finals against England after putting up a brilliant performance in the earlier matches winning six and losing two.
2018:
Women's World T20: Another loss for the Eves against England in the semi-finals put an end to India's impressive run of four wins and no losses.
2019:
World Cup: India's shocking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the tournament shattered all hopes for the team to lift the coveted trophy. An impressive run of seven wins and one loss was followed by a sour defeat against the Kiwis.
2020:
U-19 World Cup: Entering the finals with five wins and a clean sheet, both India and Bangladesh had high hopes of lifting the trophy but it was the latter who achieved their first ever trophy in the U-19 format.
