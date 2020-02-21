How the Men, Women and Colts in Blue under-performed in ICC tournaments since 2014

Here is a list of every ICC trophy India failed to win since 2014.

2014:

World T20: India lost against Sri Lanka in the finals of the tournament. The team's W/L record was 5-0 before crashing out to the Islanders.

2015:

World Cup: Having won the 2011 World Cup, India put up an excellent performance winning seven matches and losing zero before crashing against South Africa in the semi-finals our the tournament.

2016:

World T20: With just one loss to their record in the tournament, India did not win the semi-final encounter against West Indies.

U-19 World Cup: The Boys in Blue were on a perfect run with five wins and zero losses before losing against West Indies in the finals.

2017:

Champions Trophy: One of the worst defeat faced by India against their rivals Pakistan in the finals of the tournament.