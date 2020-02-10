How sister's death galvanised Bangladesh captain and U-19 WC champion Akbar Ali

Rangpur: It was not only difficult on the pitch for Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali when he came out to bat against India in the final in Potchefstroom. Off the field too, the 18-year-old was battling mental trauma after losing his elder sister days back.

On January 22, Akbar's elder sister Khadija Khatun passed away while giving birth to twins, according to a report in leading Bangladesh daily 'Prothom Alo'.

A staunch supporter of Akbar, the youngest of four brothers and a sister, she had watched her brother lead Bangladesh to a nine-wicket victory against Zimbabwe on January 18 in a Group C game of the World Cup.

But in the final, when the wicket-keeper batsman played the knock of his life - an unbeaten 43 when his team were in a difficult situation chasing 177 - Khadija could not watch her beloved brother take the nation over the line and in the process, hand Bangladesh their first World Cup title across all age groups.