How Poonam Yadav's Wrong-Uns spun India to resounding win over Australia in T20 WC opener

Australia's victory over India looked certain after Alyssa Healy's stint at the crease witnessed her knock of 51 in 35 balls while chasing a paltry 132. But little did they know a spinner was in line for the ninth over who would crumble Australia's attack with a thrilling spell of googlies which the Aussies failed to read.

Taking four wickets, Poonam Yadav had a massive impact on the match by dismissing crucial middle-order Aussie batswomen for under 10 runs including Elysse Perry's duck-out. Not to mention how close Yadav came to achieving a hattrick but keeper Taniya Bhatia dropped the catch and with that the chance of another remarkable moment.