How Poonam Yadav's Wrong-Uns spun India to resounding win over Australia in T20 WC opener

Australia's victory over India looked certain after Alyssa Healy's stint at the crease witnessed her knock of 51 in 35 balls while chasing a paltry 132. But little did they know a spinner was in line for the ninth over who would crumble Australia's attack with a thrilling spell of googlies which the Aussies failed to read.
Taking four wickets, Poonam Yadav had a massive impact on the match by dismissing crucial middle-order Aussie batswomen for under 10 runs including Elysse Perry's duck-out. Not to mention how close Yadav came to achieving a hattrick but keeper Taniya Bhatia dropped the catch and with that the chance of another remarkable moment.
Yadav's four-over spell ended with 19 runs and four wickets. She was denied her fifth however when she managed to bowl Annabel Sutherland, but it was given a no-ball.
It all began when Yadav's leg-break did the trick against Healy who got a leading edge handing the ball back to Yadav in the fifth ball of the ninth over.
In the 11th over, Rachael Haynes was up against Yadav. A wrong un from the spinner lured out the batswoman with Bhatiya finishing the job from behind the stumps.
Elysse Perry marched to the crease in hopes of setting things right but follows Haynes after being bamboozled by Yadav to let the ball sneak past her and hit the leg stump.
In the 13th over, Jess Jonassen faced Yadav again after the previous encounter in which Bhatiya dropped the catch and a chance of Yadav's hat-trick. But this time, Bhatiya did not fail as Yadav's wrong un did the trick with the ball edging Jonassen's bat going straight into the hands of the keeper.
Australia's wicket-keeper Healy was full of praise for the leggie. "Full credit to Poonam, she bowled quite cleverly tonight. She bowled that first over as a regulation leg-spinner and then slowed it up. We did not adapt to that well enough," Healy said.
Yadav, along with Taniya Bhatia carried India towards the brink of a victory with world-class performance in the very first match of the Women's T20 World Cup. Turning the tables on the Aussies, Yadav's brilliant spell led India to a huge victory against Australia in the first match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)