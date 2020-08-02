How much was Rohit Sharma's first paycheck? Why is his jersey number 45? Mumbai batsman answers interesting questions on Friendship Day

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Indian cricket team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma answered a few interesting questions from his fans on Twitter. He had on Saturday asked his fans to tweet their questions using the hashtag #AskRo.
Here are the interesting questions and the answers as given by Rohit Sharma:
1. Can you share your one of the best moment with MS Dhoni?
A: When I scored my first double hundred, he was batting with me, we had a long partnership.
2. Which activity you discovered you're good at during the lockdown?
A: I discovered that I was good at handling Samaira's tantrums and keeping patience with it.
3. A non-cricketing sportsperson you admire and would like to meet?
A: Roger Federer.
4. Things you miss doing in this lockdown other than playing cricket?
A: I missed hanging out with friends other than playing cricket.
5. What is the story behind your jersey number 45?
A: There is no story behind number 45. It's just my mom asked me to take it and I did not argue. She said it will be very lucky so I took the number.
6. The next destination you will visit?
A: Dubai.
7. How much was your first paycheck worth and at what age did you get it? How did you spend it, with friends or family?
A: My first paycheck was actually Rs 50 cash which I won playing a match near my society and obviously it was spent eating road-side Vada Pav with my friends.
8. What's the one quote that always motivates you?
A: Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack.
9. What are you binge-watching nowadays?
A: Grey's Anatomy.
10. Marine Drive or Juhu Chowpatty?
A: Marine Drive.
11. If you've to pick one bowler from the past, whom you would like to face. Who'll be that one bowler?
A: Glenn McGrath.
12. What is your life turning moment?
A: When I read the book 'The Making of a Cricketer'. It's about Sachin Tendulkar.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)