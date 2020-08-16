How MS Dhoni met his wife Sakshi - all we know about their relationship and hush hush wedding

India's World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket. Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 and changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities. He is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

While his professional life is well documented, fans got glimpses of his personal through his biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Apart from an incredible cricketer, he's also a loving father and doting husband. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4, 2010, a year before he led India to the World Cup title. The former Indian skipper's biopic had late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the titular role and Kiara Advani as Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Raut.

Here's how MS Dhoni met the love of his life:

Dhoni and Sakshi were reportedly in the same school and their fathers worked together in the same company, MECON, in Ranchi. The duo lost touch after Sakshi’s family shifted to Dehradun. Little did they know that destiny had some other plans for them.

MS Dhoni, who was now a successful cricketer, was bowled-over by Sakshi’s cuteness when he met her at Taj Bengal hotel. He was in Kolkata for the 2007 match against Pakistan and Sakshi was interning at the same hotel. Co-incidentally, it was Sakshi’s last working day at the hotel and after she left, Dhoni had apparently asked hotel manager Yudhajit Dutta, Sakshi’s friend for her contact number. When Sakshi received the first message, she thought it was a prank but realized the truth.

The duo started dating in 2008 and kept their relationship a secret. MS tied the nuptial knot with Sakshi in a secret ceremony in Dehradun and took the whole country by surprise.

The talismanic former India skipper and his wife were blessed with a baby girl, Ziva in 2015, while MS was in Australia for World Cup game.