How Javagal Srinath ensured Anil Kumble got 10 wickets that fateful day

On this day, in 1999, Anil Kumble entered the record books by picking up all the wickets of an innings and became just the second player to do so England's Jim Laker. While many people know about this record, very few people know that former India pacer, Javagal Srinath, played a very big part in helping Kumble enter the record books.

Kumble had taken his ninth wicket in the last ball of the 59th over when Srinath came in to bowl the 60th over for India. Srinath knew that if he gets even a single wicket, he’d be robbing his colleague of a massive world record. As a result, Srinath bowled an over riddled with wides to not take any Pakistani wicket. This tactic of his proved to be successful as no wickets were fallen in his over.