How Javagal Srinath ensured Anil Kumble got 10 wickets that fateful day

On this day, in 1999, Anil Kumble entered the record books by picking up all the wickets of an innings and became just the second player to do so England's Jim Laker. While many people know about this record, very few people know that former India pacer, Javagal Srinath, played a very big part in helping Kumble enter the record books.
Kumble had taken his ninth wicket in the last ball of the 59th over when Srinath came in to bowl the 60th over for India. Srinath knew that if he gets even a single wicket, he’d be robbing his colleague of a massive world record. As a result, Srinath bowled an over riddled with wides to not take any Pakistani wicket. This tactic of his proved to be successful as no wickets were fallen in his over.
After the match, Srinath said, "Nobody had to come and tell me to not take that remaining wicket. Anil was on the verge of a record and it was a unanimous decision.”
Then came Kumble in the 61st over and in the third ball itself took the final wicket of Pakistan by dismissing captain Wasim Akram.
India had lost the first Test in Chennai by a mere 12 runs and were in a must-win situation in the Delhi Test in 1999. India came out with an exceptional bowling performance in the first innings to bundle out Pakistan for 172 after posting 252 in the first innings. In the second innings, Sadgopan Ramesh (96) and Sourav Ganguly (62*) scored gritty half-centuries as India posted a target for 420 for Pakistan.
During the chase, the visitors got off to a steady start as openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put on 101 runs for the first wicket. That is when Kumble struck. He removed Afridi and went on to plough down the rest of the Pakistani batsmen. He finished with exceptional figures of 10/74 from 26.3 overs and helped India register a famous win by 212 runs.
Kumble went on to take 619 wickets in 132 Tests for India, which included a whopping 35 five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Srinath finished with 236 wickets in 67 Tests.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)