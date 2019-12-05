How is that legal? Twitter perplexed by Tabraiz Shamsi's magical celebration

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has caught the attention throughout the cricket community after his unconventional celebration of using a magic trick in the Mzansi Super League.
Shamsi, 29, who is currently playing for Paarl Rocks, picked Durban Heat batsman Wihab Lubbe's wicket and then took out a red handkerchief from his pocket just turning it (handkerchief) into a stick.
Although Shamsi who is well known for his celebration of taking off his boot after every wicket and keep it near his ear to tease the batsman. This was very unexpectable for the fans and many also questioned on its legality.
In an interview Shamsi had mentioned that he wanted to become a magician when he was young and later cricket came to him as he got to play for the Proteas in their national team. He has played two Tests, 17 One-Day Internationals and 16 T20I's.
Twitter was surprised to see the Chinamen's magic trick and here are the questions they raised related to the act
