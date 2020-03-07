How Harmapreet Kaur's rebuke helped Poonam Yadav take Women's T20 World Cup by storm

Melbourne: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has been in devastating form throughout the Women's T20 World Cup, unleashing a whirlwind of wrong'uns to snaffle nine wickets and see India through to Sunday's Final against Australia.

But it all started with a dressing-down from captain Harmapreet Kaur after the leg-spinner was carted for six by Australia's Alyssa Healy from her fourth delivery in the tournament opener. She dismissed the opener the next ball, and hasn't looked back since.

Now, Poonam has revealed a stinging rebuke from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on opening night helped her take the tournament by storm.

"Harmanpreet has been of immense support," said Poonam. "When I got hit for a six in the first over, she came to me and said, 'Poonam, you're one of the most experienced players in the team, and we expect better of you.'

"So, that kind of stirred something within me. I told myself if my captain has that much faith in me, I should be able to make a comeback.