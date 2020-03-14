'How can you eat bats, dogs and cats': Shoaib Akhtar slams China in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at China, holding them solely responsible for the coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 1,45,000 while killing 5,429 people.

"I don't understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe...I'm talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don't understand how you can eat bats, dogs, and cats. I'm really angry," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"The whole world is at risk now. The tourism industry has been hit, the economy is badly affected and the whole world is going towards a lockdown.

"I'm not against the people of China but I'm against the law of animals. I understand this may be your culture but this is not benefitting you now, it is killing humanity. I'm not saying you boycott the Chinese but there has to be some law. You cannot go on and eat anything and everything," he added.