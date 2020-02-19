‘How can someone be good at it?’ Harsha Bhogle to Twitter user who called Virat Kohli ‘s**t with tosses’

Indian cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle, is known to be a frequent user of his Twitter account to convey his opinions. Recently, he took to his Twitter account to slam a user who criticised Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s inability to win a toss. Kohli’s luck has not favoured him during the toss, as has been prevalent with his win percentage during India’s as well as his IPL-side Royal Challengers Bangalore’s toss.
Replying to a post by Cricbuzz on India’s Test match series against New Zealand on Twitter, a user wrote, “Kohli is shit with tosses. So no guesses there. India should mentally prepare to bat first”. Upon seeing this response, Bhogle couldn’t stop himself from commenting on it. He quoted the user’s tweet and wrote, “Can anyone be "good" at the toss?”
In India’s ODI series against Australia, India did not win even a single toss in the three matches that took place. After the series, Kohli said, “We've literally taken the toss out of context, and we're as prepared as possible to do something the opposition asks us to do. That's been the difference, even if we lose the toss, we have the belief that we can play expressive cricket to get results our way.”
Kohli also said that World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year after losing the toss and failing to chase down a moderate target had made had them stronger. He said, “We spoke after the World Cup the way we exited, you can't always look for a situation that should go your way at the toss.”
Last month, Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter account after Roger Federer lost the semi-final match to Novak Djokovic at the Australia Open. Bhogle tweeted, “Looks like this match is done. Who knows what another year brings. Fear this might be the last of Federer at the Australian Open.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)