‘How can someone be good at it?’ Harsha Bhogle to Twitter user who called Virat Kohli ‘s**t with tosses’

In India’s ODI series against Australia, India did not win even a single toss in the three matches that took place. After the series, Kohli said, “We've literally taken the toss out of context, and we're as prepared as possible to do something the opposition asks us to do. That's been the difference, even if we lose the toss, we have the belief that we can play expressive cricket to get results our way.”

Kohli also said that World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year after losing the toss and failing to chase down a moderate target had made had them stronger. He said, “We spoke after the World Cup the way we exited, you can't always look for a situation that should go your way at the toss.”

Last month, Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter account after Roger Federer lost the semi-final match to Novak Djokovic at the Australia Open. Bhogle tweeted, “Looks like this match is done. Who knows what another year brings. Fear this might be the last of Federer at the Australian Open.”