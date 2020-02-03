How are Pakistan ranked number 1 in T20I?

Pakistan is currently the number one ranked T20I team in the world at the moment. But as one Twitter asked, how are they ranked number 1?
A Twitter user calling himself Jayadev Calamur wrote, “How is Pakistan still ranked Number 1 in T20s? Barring their home series win against Bangladesh, they have lost 2-0 to Aus, 3-0 to Sri Lanka, 1-0 to England, and 2-1 to South Africa in 2019-20. Is it because of their excellent 2018 T20 record? cc @ICC”.
Pakistan has not had a good run in the shortest format in recent times. Apart from their latest T20I series win over Bangladesh, they have managed to lose every T20I series in 2019. They also have not managed to win a single T20I match last year.
In May 2019, Pakistan lost their lone T20I match against England. After last year’s World Cup, they also lost their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, before losing the series against Australia.
Despite these, at present, Pakistan leads the T20I table with a rating of 270 in 33 matches. Australia comes in at number 2 with a rating of 259 in 26 matches. They are followed by England and India with 265 and 264 points respectively.
Their win over Bangladesh at the beginning of 2020 propelled them to the number one spot on the table. The team defeated Bangladesh in their first T20I series of 2020 at Lahore, emerging victorious in two matches while the third T20I match was washed out after rain forced the end of the play.
Pakistan won the first match against Bangladesh by five wickets. Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs. Chasing 142, Pakistan lost its opening wicket in the first over as skipper Babar Azam (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Shafiul Islam. Malik stayed at the crease while wickets fell on other side and steered Pakistan to a win by five wickets with three balls to spare.
In the second match, Skipper Babar Azam and senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez stroked masterful half-centuries to steer Pakistan to a convincing nine-wicket win over a hapless Bangladesh. Babar scored a 44-ball 66 not out for his 13th half-century and Hafeez made an undefeated 49-ball 67 to guide Pakistan to a modest 137-run target in 16.4 overs at Gaddafi Stadium and took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
