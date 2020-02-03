How are Pakistan ranked number 1 in T20I?

Their win over Bangladesh at the beginning of 2020 propelled them to the number one spot on the table. The team defeated Bangladesh in their first T20I series of 2020 at Lahore, emerging victorious in two matches while the third T20I match was washed out after rain forced the end of the play.

Pakistan won the first match against Bangladesh by five wickets. Shoaib Malik played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs. Chasing 142, Pakistan lost its opening wicket in the first over as skipper Babar Azam (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Shafiul Islam. Malik stayed at the crease while wickets fell on other side and steered Pakistan to a win by five wickets with three balls to spare.

In the second match, Skipper Babar Azam and senior batsman Mohammad Hafeez stroked masterful half-centuries to steer Pakistan to a convincing nine-wicket win over a hapless Bangladesh. Babar scored a 44-ball 66 not out for his 13th half-century and Hafeez made an undefeated 49-ball 67 to guide Pakistan to a modest 137-run target in 16.4 overs at Gaddafi Stadium and took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.