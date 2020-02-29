How 6 foot 8 inches tall Kyle Jamieson is a reminder of 'towering' greats from the previous era

Having played just 2 ODI matches for New Zealand before the ongoing Test series against India, the 25-year-old Kyle Jamieson was given a chance to make his debut in the longest format of the game against the Men in Blue. He grabbed that opportunity with both hands and played the role of destructor-in-chief when he blew away the Indian batting lineup with his fantastic bowling.
Against India, in the first Test, Jamieson came up with a fine performance in the first innings to send four batsmen back to the pavilion. Although he couldn’t conjure up a wicket in the second innings, his talent was never in doubt. And he proved just that when he faced India in the second Test.
Jamieson bowled the best spell of his career in the first innings of the second encounter. He took five scalps, including the wickets of half-centurion Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Kyle, despite his 6 feet 8-inch frame, does not focus on bouncers but rather on line and length just like Australian great Glenn McGrath used to. This has helped him in becoming a thorn in India’s miserable foot. The youngster’s heroics against India has reminded the world of Caribbean legends like Joel Garner and Curtly Ambrose.
The likes of McGrath, Garner and Ambrose made use of their line and length to send the batsmen packing. This was why they were so successful for their teams and are now regarded as legends of the game. Seldom did they deviate from their tactic as it paid off handsomely.
Here's a video of Glenn McGrath wreaking havoc against England at the Gabba in 2006.
Here's a video of Joel Garner's battle against Greg Chapell at the MCG in 1979.
Here's a video of Curtly Ambrose's legendary 7 for 1 spell against Australia in 1993.
Here's a video of a young Kyle Jamieson who took his maiden first-class five-for in 2016.
Ishant Sharma, who figured out this trick in the later stages of his career, has been performing admirably ever since this change. He has been mercurial for India in Tests in recent years.
On the other hand, short fast bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marshall and Dale Steyn, often make use of the bouncers to scalp wickets, a feat at which they have achieved repeated success.
Jamieson’s consistent ability to bowl at a speed of 135-140, spelt doom for the batsmen. And if he continues to do so without losing his focus on line and length, he could very well be amongst the greats by the time he finishes his career. After his showing against the Men in Blue, Kyle Jamieson wonderful bowling will surely be a common occurrence.
