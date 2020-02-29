How 6 foot 8 inches tall Kyle Jamieson is a reminder of 'towering' greats from the previous era

Having played just 2 ODI matches for New Zealand before the ongoing Test series against India, the 25-year-old Kyle Jamieson was given a chance to make his debut in the longest format of the game against the Men in Blue. He grabbed that opportunity with both hands and played the role of destructor-in-chief when he blew away the Indian batting lineup with his fantastic bowling.

Against India, in the first Test, Jamieson came up with a fine performance in the first innings to send four batsmen back to the pavilion. Although he couldn’t conjure up a wicket in the second innings, his talent was never in doubt. And he proved just that when he faced India in the second Test.

Jamieson bowled the best spell of his career in the first innings of the second encounter. He took five scalps, including the wickets of half-centurion Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kyle, despite his 6 feet 8-inch frame, does not focus on bouncers but rather on line and length just like Australian great Glenn McGrath used to. This has helped him in becoming a thorn in India’s miserable foot. The youngster’s heroics against India has reminded the world of Caribbean legends like Joel Garner and Curtly Ambrose.

The likes of McGrath, Garner and Ambrose made use of their line and length to send the batsmen packing. This was why they were so successful for their teams and are now regarded as legends of the game. Seldom did they deviate from their tactic as it paid off handsomely.