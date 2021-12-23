Horses for courses: New Zealand coach Gary Stead defends decision to drop Ajaz Patel from New Zealand home Test series against Bangladesh

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has cited their 'horses-for-courses' selection policy to explain the exclusion of star spinner Ajaz Patel ahead of the Bangladesh series.

Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh as New Zealand announced the squad on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel missed out despite his heroics in India, with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell covering the spin and seam all-rounder spots, respectively.

Stead feels the players selected our best fit for the squad who will take on Bangladesh in the Test series.

“You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India. However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home,” said Stead as per an official release.

Latham will lead the side for an entire series for the first time, having stepped in to fill the role on four previous occasions.

“It’s great to be back home and at venues we know well, and where we've had success in recent times,” said Stead.

"It's obviously disappointing not to have Kane available for this series but, as we noted in India, he is undergoing a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading," he added.

Following an impressive start to his Test career in England, Devon Conway returns to the squad after breaking his hand in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series from January 1.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:48 PM IST