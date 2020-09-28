'Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia': Rajasthan Royals' on point Twitter bio

For the uninitiated, RR has found commonality between Rahul Tewatia's performance on Sunday against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and this catastrophic year. Like this year, the left-handed batsman had a horrible start to his innings. He made just five runs off the first 13 balls when the team was chasing a massive target of 224.

Shortly after being labelled the villain for his snail-paced start, Tewatia's bat turned into a magic wand and his innings into a fairy-tale. He smashed five sixes against Windies speedster Sheldon Cottrell and pulled off an impossible-looking victory.

After the match, Tewatia said his self-belief did not waver despite the "worst 20 balls" he ever played early in his roller-coaster knock.

"The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six," he said. "Five (sixes) in the over, that is amazing. I tried to hit the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers," he added.

Similar to Rahul Tewatia's surreal innings, we hope that 2020 also ends with a flourish (but a good one of course).