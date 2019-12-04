Honors for Karunaratne, Malinga in SLC awards

Colombo: Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was awarded the 'Best Test Batsman' and legendary bowler Lasith Malinga was crowned as both the 'Best ODI Bowler' and 'Best T20 Bowler' at Sri Lanka Cricket's Annual awards night on Tuesday.

Malinga, the T20I skipper scalped 44 wickets from 27 limited-overs games. The 36-year old pacer was in red hot form in the ICC World Cup 2019 where he took 4/43 to power his side to a win against eventual champions England.

All-rounder Thisara Perera grabbed both 'Best T20 Batsman' and 'Best ODI All-Rounder' awards.

Sri Lanka Cricket's Vice President Mohan de Silva exuded confidence and backed the cricketers to perform well in future international tournaments.

"While lauding the award winners, I take this opportunity to remind our cricketers of the need to perform with greater zeal to bring glory to their motherland in the future on the international big stage," said de Silva.

In the women's categories, Sri Lanka T20I skipper Chamari Atapattu was adjudged the 'Best Batswoman ODI and T20I'.