Hitman with a heart of gold: Check out pics of Rohit Sharma interacting with budding cricketers of Islam Gymkhana

He might be 2019’s highest run-scorer across three formats but the Hitman always has a heart gold. Since Sachin’s retirement, Rohit Sharma has emerged as Mumbai cricket’s guiding light.

Not only is he one of the finest products of Mumbai’s hallowed cricketing traditions, he’s also the captain of Mumbai Indians. And he never shies away from giving back to the city as he spent a day interacting with budding cricketers.

Sharma spent the day speaking to children who played at the Crickingdom Cricket Academy at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai. Rohit has had a stellar 2019.

Meanwhile, in the Wisden ODI team of the decade, Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and former India skipper M.S. Dhoni have made the cut. Coming to the 50-over format, the Indian skipper has 11,609 runs from 242 games with a decent average of 59.84.

The Indian run-machine has also 43 hundreds and 55 half-centuries in ODIs. Rohit has 8944 runs from 221 ODIs, averaging 49.14 with 28 centuries and 43 half-centuries.

Recently, Rohit ended the year 2019 on a glorious note after remaining static at the second position in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen.

The Mumbai batsman had amassed 2,442 runs across formats this year. He also surpassed Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats.

Rohit’s five tons in the World Cup also made him the first player to score five tons in an ODI series/tournament. He is overall only the 2nd player to hit five hundreds in an International series/tournament. Clyde Walcott of West Indies scored five centuries during the 1955 series against Australia.