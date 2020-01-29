‘Hitman show on’: Twitterati laud Rohit Sharma after explosive batting against Kiwis

Rohit Sharma took the Kiwi bowlers by a storm when India faced New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. He seemed to be at his absolute best as he hit the bowlers for maximums all across the park. He completed his half-century in style as he scored 26 runs in just 5 balls to bring up his fifty. Unfortunately, he got caught out at 65 after some magnificent play.
The highlight of his inning was undoubtedly his hellfire against Hamish Bennett in the sixth over where he hit three sixes and two fours to get 27 runs from the over.
Rohit Sharma also completed 10,000 runs in international cricket as an opener during his inning. He is now the second-fastest opener after Sachin Tendulkar to reach this milestone. He is also the fourth Indian to do this. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag reached this milestone for India.
Rohit also became the leading six-hitter in T20Is as an opener. He surpassed Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill to reach the top. He has 106 sixes, while Gayle and Guptill have 105 maximums each.
Sharma’s 65 also is the highest score by an Indian in New Zealand in T20Is. Suresh Raina (61*) stands second, Shreyas Iyer (58*) stands third and KL Rahul (57*) stand fourth. This was also his second-fastest fifty (in 23 balls) in T20Is. His half-century against West Indies (in 22 balls) was the fastest.
He also has 18 fifty-plus scores away from home in T20Is. This is the most by any cricketer in this format.
The fourth T20 fixture between India and New Zealand will be on Friday, January 31. However, the series could be determined by India's victory over the Kiwis in their ongoing third encounter.
