History repeats: India eves replicate Boys in Blues' ridiculous U19 WC run-out against Bangladesh

India women's team set up the ICC Women's 2020 T20 World Cup's highest score after some early firework by Shafali Verma and some late hitting by Veda Krishnamurthy. India scored 142 runs at the loss of six wickets.
But before the innings came to an end, the Indian eves were involved in a ridiculous runout, which reminded people of the similar type of situation created by the Boys in Blue during their summit clash with Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup which took place earlier.
Miscommunication between Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy ensured that both the players end-up running towards the same wicket. Ultimately, Sharma had to take the long walk towards the pavilions after she was deemed to be a little late in reaching the crease.
ICC shared a photo of this unfortunate incident along with the incident that took place in the U-19 World Cup final.
Invited to bat, India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39 of 17 balls) coming out all guns blazing.
However, the Indian innings never got the impetuous after the departure of the 16-year-old, who produced an entertaining knock in which she hit four sixes and two fours.
Attempting another big one, Shafali skied one off veteran Panna Ghosh and was dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana. This was after opener Taniya Bhatia (2) was sent back by Salma Khathun.
Shafali turned out to be the best scorer in India's innings.
Jemimah Rodrigues played a sedate yet crucial 34-run knock since hard-hitting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was already dismissed by Ghosh.
With both Shafali and Harmanpreet cooling their heels back in the dug out, India's run-rate took a dip.
Jemimah erred in judgement while calling Deepti for a single and was run out.
Richa Ghosh, who replaced Smriti Mandhana in the playing XI, hit two splendid boundaries before holing out to Nahida Akter off Salma Khatun.
The slide continued with Deepti Sharma (11) running herself out following a mix up with Veda Krishnamurthy (20 off 11).
Veda though came out with a few blows to help India post a fighting total.
(With Agency Inputs)
