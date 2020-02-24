History repeats: India eves replicate Boys in Blues' ridiculous U19 WC run-out against Bangladesh

India women's team set up the ICC Women's 2020 T20 World Cup's highest score after some early firework by Shafali Verma and some late hitting by Veda Krishnamurthy. India scored 142 runs at the loss of six wickets.

But before the innings came to an end, the Indian eves were involved in a ridiculous runout, which reminded people of the similar type of situation created by the Boys in Blue during their summit clash with Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup which took place earlier.

Miscommunication between Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy ensured that both the players end-up running towards the same wicket. Ultimately, Sharma had to take the long walk towards the pavilions after she was deemed to be a little late in reaching the crease.

ICC shared a photo of this unfortunate incident along with the incident that took place in the U-19 World Cup final.