History created! U-19 cricketer takes 10 wickets in 4.5 overs, shatters Limited Overs record

The Women’s Under-19 One Day trophy, taking place in Andhra Pradesh, was host to a record-shattering incident. Kashvee Gautam, captain of the Chandigarh cricket team, became the first Indian cricketer to take all 10 wickets in a limited-overs match. It took just 4.5 overs for her to shatter this humongous record.

In the match, she returned with exceptional figures of 10 wickets at the loss of 12 runs in 4.5 overs. Her performance also included a hat-trick in the second over. She managed to take just 29 balls to bowl out the Arunachal Pradesh team for 25. In addition to this, Gautam was also the top scorer for her side with a score of 49 off 68 balls.

BCCI Women handle shared a video of the event on their Twitter handle. They wrote, “Hat-trick White heavy check mark .10 wickets in a one-day game. 49 runs with the bat. Leading from the front. 4.5-1-12-10! Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. #U19Oneday.”