History created! U-19 cricketer takes 10 wickets in 4.5 overs, shatters Limited Overs record

The Women’s Under-19 One Day trophy, taking place in Andhra Pradesh, was host to a record-shattering incident. Kashvee Gautam, captain of the Chandigarh cricket team, became the first Indian cricketer to take all 10 wickets in a limited-overs match. It took just 4.5 overs for her to shatter this humongous record.
In the match, she returned with exceptional figures of 10 wickets at the loss of 12 runs in 4.5 overs. Her performance also included a hat-trick in the second over. She managed to take just 29 balls to bowl out the Arunachal Pradesh team for 25. In addition to this, Gautam was also the top scorer for her side with a score of 49 off 68 balls.
BCCI Women handle shared a video of the event on their Twitter handle. They wrote, “Hat-trick White heavy check mark .10 wickets in a one-day game. 49 runs with the bat. Leading from the front. 4.5-1-12-10! Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. #U19Oneday.”
Twitter users celebrated her achievement.
Anil Kumble is the only Indian to have done so in international cricket when he famously blew out the Pakistan batting order in a Test match in New Delhi in 1999. Other Indian players to have 10 wickets in an innings is Debasish Mohanty in 2001 and Rex Singh in 2019. All three efforts came in red-ball cricket.
Chandigarh was defending a total of 186/4 and Gautam started with a wicket off the second and fourth ball of the first over of the Arunachal innings. She then took a hat-trick in her next over and in the over after that, she took two more wickets. She then took three wickets in the ninth over to ensure that Arunachal was all out for 25. Of the 10 dismissals, six were LBWs while the rest were bowled.
(With Agency Inputs)
