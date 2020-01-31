'His words are as blunt as his bowling': Danish Kaneria on Shoaib Akhtar pulling him in headlines

New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria on Thursday said that Shoaib Akhtar's words are also as blunt as his bowling while adding that he did not get any support from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his ban from cricket.

Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex and was banned from the sport.

Earlier in December, Akhtar had said that players refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu.