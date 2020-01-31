'His words are as blunt as his bowling': Danish Kaneria on Shoaib Akhtar pulling him in headlines

New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria on Thursday said that Shoaib Akhtar's words are also as blunt as his bowling while adding that he did not get any support from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his ban from cricket.
Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex and was banned from the sport.
Earlier in December, Akhtar had said that players refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu.
Kaneria, on Wednesday, answered a Twitter user's question in which the user had asked "Shoaib Akhtar pulled u in headlines...How did u feel? #AskDanish".
Answering the question, Kaneria tweeted: "His words are also as blunt as his bowling. It is a fact that I didn't get any support from PCB. They don't want to even talk to me. I feel that I am being punished for being a player from the minority community in Pakistan. #AskDanish."
The 39-year-old Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat.
Last month, Shoaib Akhtar had alleged that there were many did not want Kaneria to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith following which the banned Test leg-spinner stated that there were a 'few players' who targeted him but he was never pressurised to change his religion.
Kaneria, who has played 61 Tests for Pakistan claiming 261 wickets, was banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to a spot-fixing case.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)