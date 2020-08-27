'His career stands as source of inspiration': Sachin Tendulkar on Don Bradman's 112th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Don Bradman's 112th birth anniversary, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday called the legendary Australian batsman as a "source of inspiration" for everyone involved in the sport.

Tendulkar also highlighted how Bradman had to stay away from cricket during World War II, and still, he has the highest batting average in cricket.

"Sir Don Bradman was away from cricket for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average. Today, with concerns about athletes' form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration. Happy birthday Sir Don," Tendulkar tweeted.