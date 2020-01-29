‘He’s so cute no?’: Sakshi teases ‘sweetie’ MS Dhoni in adorable video

Although MS Dhoni hasn’t played for India since last year’s World Cup, he’s making waves on the social media. In a series of videos uploaded by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Instagram, she can be seen teasing MSD with the sweetest of remarks at a hotel lobby.
In the video captioned “#sweetieoftheday” ‘Captain Cool’ can be seen bringing down their luggage while Sakshi starts calling him ‘sweetie’. She continues, “At least look at me. Why is my sweetie not looking at me?"
She followed him towards the hotel's reception counter calling him “cutie of the day” and also asked one of the hotel staff members, “He's so cute, no?". The staffer smiles and agrees to her rhetorical question.
The next video starts with MS Dhoni walking towards Sakshi and her friends as she says, “How cute are you looking” before asking “Are you blushing?” as MSD struggled to hold back his smile. Dhoni then cheekily asked Sakshi’s giggling friends, “Can you do something to throw her out?”
Rishabh Pant also joined the bandwagon on Instagram as he commented “Hello cutie" on Sakshi’s post.
MS Dhoni’s retirement speculation has been rife ever since India’s ouster from last year’s ICC World Cup semifinals against New Zealand. Having missed all the home series in the second half of 2019, he has also missed India’s series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. There is still no clarity on when or whether or not he will be back for the ‘Men in Blue’.
Although he is expected to be back in yellow as Chennai Super Kings start their IPL campaign in March. He will back himself to perform splendidly in the league keeping one eye on the T20 World Cup happening next year.
Earlier, on January 23, MS Dhoni and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurated the new facilities at Jharkhand State Cricket Association.
