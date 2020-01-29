‘He’s so cute no?’: Sakshi teases ‘sweetie’ MS Dhoni in adorable video

MS Dhoni’s retirement speculation has been rife ever since India’s ouster from last year’s ICC World Cup semifinals against New Zealand. Having missed all the home series in the second half of 2019, he has also missed India’s series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. There is still no clarity on when or whether or not he will be back for the ‘Men in Blue’.

Although he is expected to be back in yellow as Chennai Super Kings start their IPL campaign in March. He will back himself to perform splendidly in the league keeping one eye on the T20 World Cup happening next year.

Earlier, on January 23, MS Dhoni and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurated the new facilities at Jharkhand State Cricket Association.