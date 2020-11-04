Here's what RCB skipper Virat Kohli has to say ahead of IPL playoffs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff season is on us, with the final four contenders of the title who will begin their bouts on Thursday when Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of the playoffs.

In the second qualifier, which will also be the eliminator, the fans will see an exciting contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli, the skipper of Bangalore, will aim for his maiden IPL title, and so will Shreyas Iyer's Delhi.

Kohli has told told his teammates that they all need to have the same mindset of winning the tournament, which is fair, given Bangalore's history of choking in the dying stages of the tournament.

The winner of the eliminator clash on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

"I want all of us to be in the same mindset, I promise you all that we will have more fun in this next week than we had in the last two-and-a-half weeks. It would be unbelievable if we can get into the right mindset," Kohli told his teammates in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB.