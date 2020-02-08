'Here's my view - f**k off': Twitter is extremely angry about four-day Tests

The ICC wants to try out the four-day Test matches during the next FTP cycle between 2023-2031 in order to get more free days for the commercially lucrative shorter formats.
Many top cricketers have spoken against the proposition and slammed ICC for the same.
ESPNcricinfo took to Twitter presenting a manifesto for four-day Test cricket.
- Get rid of lunch and tea
- Two three-hour sessions per day
- Eight-ball overs to save time changing ends
However, it seems that the fans are completely against this proposition and have blatantly expressed their opinions on Twitter.
"Here's my view - f**k off," a user wrote.
While this is at the proposal stage, Cricket Australia had expressed its intent of trying out the format even though senior bowler Nathan Lyon termed it "ridiculous".
Indian captain Virat Kohli feels that the intent in reducing a day from five can't be right and then one might talk about having "three-day Tests".
"Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing," Kohli was forthright in his answer.
"So I don't endorse that at all. I don't think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level."
With thumbs down from currently the most influential international cricketer, ICC might find it difficult to implement it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)