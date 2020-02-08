'Here's my view - f**k off': Twitter is extremely angry about four-day Tests

The ICC wants to try out the four-day Test matches during the next FTP cycle between 2023-2031 in order to get more free days for the commercially lucrative shorter formats.

Many top cricketers have spoken against the proposition and slammed ICC for the same.

ESPNcricinfo took to Twitter presenting a manifesto for four-day Test cricket.

- Get rid of lunch and tea

- Two three-hour sessions per day

- Eight-ball overs to save time changing ends