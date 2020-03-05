Here are the two important questions CAC asked during selectors' interview

It is understood that the new BCCI regime wants the selection committee to have a clear cut stand on Dhoni's international future.

"Dhoni is both a sensitive and tricky issue and that's why the question needed to be asked," the source added.

A few of the candidates were also asked whether they are "only looking at the chairman's post" or they would be happy to become just a selector.

While Sivaramakrishnan was a strong candidate, it is learnt that CAC was not sure if he would have been ready to serve only as a selector under the chairman.

As pointed out by Lal himself, Joshi did not have any issues in working with anyone else at the helm. A shuffle in the selection panel is due in September when the tenure of Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ends.