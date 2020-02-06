Help out a GOAT: Shane Warne is begging someone for a private plane!

Australia legend Shane Warne had to withdraw his name from the Bushfire cricket bash that was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday due to Sydney’s forecasted wet weather. This was done to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Big Bash League (BBL) final, which will remain as scheduled in Sydney on Saturday night.

Warne took to his Twitter account to let the fans know the reason for his withdrawal. He also wrote that he could make it to the match if someone provides him with their private plane.

He wrote, “Very sad & disappointed to be missing Sunday’s cricket bash game. The reason being - I have an 8am commitment for the Mandela foundation and a walk in Capetown on Tuesday morning at 8am. No airlines can get me there in time. Happy to play if someone offers up there private plane?”