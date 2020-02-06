Help out a GOAT: Shane Warne is begging someone for a private plane!

Australia legend Shane Warne had to withdraw his name from the Bushfire cricket bash that was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday due to Sydney’s forecasted wet weather. This was done to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Big Bash League (BBL) final, which will remain as scheduled in Sydney on Saturday night.
Warne took to his Twitter account to let the fans know the reason for his withdrawal. He also wrote that he could make it to the match if someone provides him with their private plane.
He wrote, “Very sad & disappointed to be missing Sunday’s cricket bash game. The reason being - I have an 8am commitment for the Mandela foundation and a walk in Capetown on Tuesday morning at 8am. No airlines can get me there in time. Happy to play if someone offers up there private plane?”
In another tweet, he added,” Ps There is also some events Monday leading up to the big Mandela walk which is Tuesday 8am. Hence I need the private plane to make it on time Monday morning and not let anyone down! I was really looking forward to the game too. Private plane anyone ?????????”bushfire
Bushfire relief match was slated to be played between Ponting XI and Warne XI, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Shane Warne. Former Australia cricketers Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey as well as a number of the female stars, who were set to play, will also not be able to part of the game.
The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.
Earlier on Thursday, Ricky Ponting shared a video on Twitter, in which both, Brian Lara and Ponting, can be seen having a net session and sharing the crease. Both batsmen played their trademark shots and it will be dream come true for every fan, if Ponting and Lara indeed turn out to play for the same team.
While the charity match will now be played in Melbourne, the Saturday night in Sydney will still be a fundraising opportunity, with all match profits and funds raised at the BBL final going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Luke Hodge, Cam Smith.
(WIth Agency Inputs)
