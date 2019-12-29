"He was special, one of the best": Sourav Ganguly on a former teammate

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has gone down in history as one of the best top-order batsman of his time. Widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Sehwag played as an aggressive right-handed opening batsman and also bowled part-time right-arm off-spin.
With his debut in ODI in 2001 and Test in 2005, Sehwag has many records to his name including the highest score made by an Indian in Test cricket (319 against South Africa at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai), which was also the fastest triple century in the history of international cricket (reached 300 off only 278 balls) as well as the fastest 250 by any batsman (in 207 balls against Sri Lanka on December 3 2009, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai).
Sehwag became the first Indian to be honoured as the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the world for his performance in 2008, subsequently becoming the first player of any nationality to retain the award for 2009.
Proving his batting abilities, Sehwag was pushed up top as opener by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. He decided to drop himself down the order to make Sehwag open with Sachin Tendulkar in ODI and eventually in Test format, which came as a surprise to many.
Not sure of the decision himself, Sehwag was backed by Ganguly. The move turned the tables and rest is history.
"Sehwag was the biggest match-winner in that generation as an opener. I had my own belief. I told him listen 'Nobody comes with a batting position. It's how you adjust'. The best players are made when they come out of their comfort zone," said Ganguly.
"If I had batted at No. 4 or No. 5 in one-day cricket, I would have been half the player. The same with Sachin, he would have scored half the runs he scored if he had batted in the middle. I said 'just get out of this comfort zone and go and play'.
Sehwag has scored 8,586 runs in Test format with an average of 49.34 and 8,273 in ODI's with an average of 35.05. Sehwag is regarded as one of the best opening batsmen after Sunil Gavaskar.
"He was special, one of the best. India rates Sunil Gavaskar as the best opening batsman, very rightly. This man was not far behind. They played differently. One fellow believed in letting the ball go outside the off-stump and making it old. The other one believed in hitting the ball and making it old. But the impact was remarkable," said Sourav Ganguly.