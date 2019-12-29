"He was special, one of the best": Sourav Ganguly on a former teammate

Sehwag became the first Indian to be honoured as the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the world for his performance in 2008, subsequently becoming the first player of any nationality to retain the award for 2009.

Proving his batting abilities, Sehwag was pushed up top as opener by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. He decided to drop himself down the order to make Sehwag open with Sachin Tendulkar in ODI and eventually in Test format, which came as a surprise to many.

Not sure of the decision himself, Sehwag was backed by Ganguly. The move turned the tables and rest is history.

"Sehwag was the biggest match-winner in that generation as an opener. I had my own belief. I told him listen 'Nobody comes with a batting position. It's how you adjust'. The best players are made when they come out of their comfort zone," said Ganguly.

"If I had batted at No. 4 or No. 5 in one-day cricket, I would have been half the player. The same with Sachin, he would have scored half the runs he scored if he had batted in the middle. I said 'just get out of this comfort zone and go and play'.