'He was like an older brother': VVS Laxman mourns demise of his coach Ashok Singh

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman's coach Ashok Singh passed away on Monday due to illness, a family member said. He was 64.

Singh coached Laxman from 1998 till the middle-order batsman retired from the game, Ashok Singh's son Anand told PTI.

"Last year he (Ashok Singh) underwent surgery for brain cancer. He survived for 14 months after that," Anand Singh said.

Ashok Singh was the coach of various players at different levels for 30 years, he added. Singh had also coached former wicketkeeper and ex-chief selector of the Indian National Cricket Team MSK Prasad.

The 64-year-old is survived by his wife, three children and a daughter.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman mourned Singh's demise. He said that Ashok Singh was not only his coach but was like his older brother.

Taking to Twitter, Laxman said, "Big loss to me. Ashok bhai was not only my coach but was like a older brother. He was a passionate and dedicated coach who always motivated me to get better. Will miss you badly Ashok bhai. RIP."