'He knows the bloke in the truck': Tim Paine’s hilarious dig at Ross Taylor over LBW review

Paine summarised that maybe Taylor knows the person who is in charge of dealing with ball-tracking, and was heard saying 'maybe, he knows the bloke'. The incident had happened in the 14th over of the Kiwi innings. James Pattinson had Taylor adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire, but the Kiwi batter chose to review the call, and ball-tracking showed that the delivery was missing the leg-stump.

Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"He knows the bloke in the truck". "That's twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck," Paine says from behind the stumps.